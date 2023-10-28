Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

George W. Bush has a little bounce as he throws ceremonial first pitch to start World Series

Former President George W
Former Preisdent George W. Bush throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the...
Former Preisdent George W. Bush throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series to former Texas Rangers catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez, bouncing the throw from the front of the mound.

Bush, a former Texas governor, spent 1989-94 as managing partner of the Rangers, who are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

When he was president, Bush famously threw out the first pitch of the first World Series game in New York after 9/11 terrorist attacks, making that toss from the rubber without a bounce.

Before this first pitch, Bush reminisced with former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, now a TV analyst, about Jeter telling him he had to throw from the mound and couldn't bounce the pitch in 2001, or else he would get booed.

“Well, this is Texas,” Jeter said Friday in a brief interview from the tunnel behind the Texas dugout on the first-base side. “You bounce it, they won’t boo you.”

“No, no,” Bush replied. “It doesn’t matter now.”

Bush wore a white jacket with the Rangers' red “T” logo on the chest, while the Hall of Famer Rodriguez wore his familiar No. 7 jersey.

Rodriguez was still playing the last time the Rangers reached the World Series in 2010 and 2011. The 13-time Gold Glove player and 14-time All-Star spent his first 12 seasons with the Rangers, and part of a 13th season in his 21-year career.

Bush, the 43rd president, twice threw out ceremonial first pitches with his late father, George H.W. Bush, the 41st president. They paired up before Game 4 of the 2010 World Series in Arlington, Texas, and Game 5 in Houston in 2017. The younger Bush lives in Dallas.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Former Preisdent George W. Bush, right, laughs with former Texas Rangers' Ivan Rodriguez after...
Former Preisdent George W. Bush, right, laughs with former Texas Rangers' Ivan Rodriguez after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

Most Read

A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
Michelin in Ardmore to cease tire production by 2025
Michelin in Ardmore to cease tire production by 2025
One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is...
Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site
Gainesville man indicted for embezzlement of $350,000
Man indicted for embezzling $350,000 from Gainesville Masonic Lodge 210
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

Houston Dynamo
Real Salt Lake visits the Houston Dynamo in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio faces Los Angeles following overtime win
Curry leads Golden State against Houston after 41-point showing
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play, between Houston Rockets'...
Wembanyama makes tying basket in regulation, then earns his first NBA win as Spurs top Rockets in OT