Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sloppy and Cold Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms but none severe
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Precipitation potential will increase Saturday morning and into the afternoon with an upper wave approaching and an over-running pattern taking shape. The rain will fall into a chilly air mass, so we’re looking at some scattered to numerous thunderstorms to develop and temperatures generally in the 50s.

Saturday’s rain looks to taper off around 6pm, but only for a moment. Rain will pick back up around midnight and continue to bring scattered showers into Sunday morning when a blast of colder air arrives just before dawn. This will make Sunday’s early morning low and afternoon high about the same in the upper 40s. Have those jackets ready, as this second front will increase winds to 25-35mph. Ideal football watching weather.

Drier air pours in with building high pressure by Monday, leaving us with sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights for mid-week.

The first general freeze of the season is likely on Halloween morning, Wednesday morning, or both.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is...
Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site
Michelin in Ardmore to cease tire production by 2025
Michelin in Ardmore to cease tire production by 2025
Gainesville man indicted for embezzlement of $350,000
Man indicted for embezzling $350,000 from Gainesville Masonic Lodge 210
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

Overnight Weather: Oct 27-28, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 10/27/2023
Full Morning Weather 10/27/2023
Overnight Weather: Oct 26-27, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 10/26/2023
Full Morning Weather 10/26/2023