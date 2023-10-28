Sloppy and Cold Saturday

Precipitation potential will increase Saturday morning and into the afternoon with an upper wave approaching and an over-running pattern taking shape. The rain will fall into a chilly air mass, so we’re looking at some scattered to numerous thunderstorms to develop and temperatures generally in the 50s.

Saturday’s rain looks to taper off around 6pm, but only for a moment. Rain will pick back up around midnight and continue to bring scattered showers into Sunday morning when a blast of colder air arrives just before dawn. This will make Sunday’s early morning low and afternoon high about the same in the upper 40s. Have those jackets ready, as this second front will increase winds to 25-35mph. Ideal football watching weather.

Drier air pours in with building high pressure by Monday, leaving us with sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights for mid-week.

The first general freeze of the season is likely on Halloween morning, Wednesday morning, or both.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

