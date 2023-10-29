Near Freezing Sunday

Even colder air is moving into Texoma this Sunday morning. Another Arctic blast of air will make for a very windy, chilly and wet end to the weekend. Winds are expected to increase between 20-30mph while the sun is up, though good luck seeing the sun. Overcast skies and periodic rain showers will continue throughout the day and into the night.

Speaking of the overnight, most counties North of the Red River have been issued a Freeze Warning for Sunday night. This is mostly a precaution as Texoma is expected to drop to near freezing levels. Counties South of the Red River are under a Freeze Watch. Expect lows in the 30s across Texoma Sunday night with areas near Ada potentially dropping right at 32 degrees tonight.

Currently, the temperatures Sunday morning are in the upper 30s and low 40s. They won’t climb very high today as the strong Northerly wind gusts will keep them steady or even a little colder. It’s time to bust out the warm layers or simply plan to stay inside today.

The rain will wrap up early Monday morning as an area of high pressure moves over Texoma. This will mean clear skies and even colder overnights. Expect more freeze warnings/watches for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. My eyes are on Halloween night watching for more areas of Texoma dropping below freezing as we roll into November.

Stay warm Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

