Radio enthusiasts flock to 75th annual ‘Hamarama Hamfest’ in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Amateur radio operators like Mark Kleine says its more than just a hobby- these skills can come to the rescue.

“Amateur radio operators are very good emergency communicators, in this part of the country we do a lot of work on tornadoes, power outages, ice storms, those kinds of things, so whenever you lose your internet, or lose your cell signal, our equipment still works and we’re able to communicate,” says Kleine.

Amateur radio operator Kevin Grantham says that radio technology has had many different uses over time, from bouncing signals off submarines and airplanes, to communicating on the battlefield, many of its advances which can still be seen and heard today.

“Many of the early advances in television and broadcast radio, the technology that you are using to reach viewers right now, were invented by amateur radio operators in the 1920′s and 1930′s,” says Grantham.

Grantham says even astronauts are using radio technology, “Every U.S. astronaut on the space station is an amateur radio licensee, we have amateur radio equipment on the international space station, we can use that as a repeater, and they will transmit pictures and things from space.”

Grantham says its easier now than ever to get involved. All you need to do is get FCC certified which has three different class levels.

“Its a hobby, and we’re the only one that allows you to build your own radio. So if you’re interested in electronics, anything else you wanna do in radio you have to buy something that’s been designed and built and certified by some company, but buy a bag of parts here and put together your own radio,” Grantham added.

