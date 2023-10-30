Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ardmore celebrates Halloween at Thompson Square Fall Festival

Ardmore celebrates Halloween at Thompson Square Fall Festival
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Pastor Jeremy Berryhill with Generations Church says that the rain didn’t stop anyone from having fun at the 13th annual Thompson Square Fall Festival on Saturday.

“This started really small and just a few events and over the last thirteen years we’ve just built it up to the point that you’re seeing here, last year we had nearly 3,000 people come through,” Berryhill stated.

From rock climbing to face tattoos, a costume contest, bounce houses and plenty of candy for the kids, Thompson Square was bustling with excitement.

“To give a safe place for kids and families to go and get something free to eat, filling up on some cotton candy and popcorn, and all the candy that they can handle. So its just a way that we can love on our community,” Berryhill added.

Thompson Square vendors Gaby Rodriguez and Raul Valenzuela say its worth it to join in the fun.

“Just seeing the kids smile, they get so excited about candy, anything really. My niece came up to us excited about her tattoo, her glitter tattoo, so its really a lot of family stuff just seeing everyone happy,” Rodriguez said.

And this year a special visit from the city’s police and fire departments.

In case you missed out on the weekend Halloween festivities, the city of Ardmore will host their annual main street trick or treating on Tuesday evening in the depot district.

Fire Department Love County also listed numerous fire departments in the area that will be open for trick or treaters Tuesday on their facebook page that you can view here.

Southern Oklahoma Library System and Champion Public Library announced they will be hosting their Trunk or Treat event Monday, October 30th, beginning at 3:30pm until close at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks evacuated after bomb threat, Durant police say
9 -year-old River Perry has been growing his hair out for most of his life, but now he’s ready...
9-year-old boy donates his hair to non-profit after growing it out for five years
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to make improvements to State Highway 289...
TxDOT looking to make highway improvements in Grayson County

Latest News

Ardmore celebrates Halloween at Thompson Square Fall Festival
Ardmore celebrates Halloween at Thompson Square Fall Festival
Displaying a teal pumpkin on your door-step advocates inclusion for trick-or-treaters
Teal pumpkins are more than just a decorative choice
Radio enthusiasts flock to 75th annual ‘Hamarama Hamfest’ in Ardmore
Radio enthusiasts flock to 75th annual ‘Hamarama Hamfest’ in Ardmore
Banks evacuated after bomb threat, Durant police say
Radio enthusiasts flock to 75th annual ‘Hamarama Hamfest’ in Ardmore
Radio enthusiasts flock to 75th annual ‘Hamarama Hamfest’ in Ardmore