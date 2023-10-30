Ardmore celebrates Halloween at Thompson Square Fall Festival

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Pastor Jeremy Berryhill with Generations Church says that the rain didn’t stop anyone from having fun at the 13th annual Thompson Square Fall Festival on Saturday.

“This started really small and just a few events and over the last thirteen years we’ve just built it up to the point that you’re seeing here, last year we had nearly 3,000 people come through,” Berryhill stated.

From rock climbing to face tattoos, a costume contest, bounce houses and plenty of candy for the kids, Thompson Square was bustling with excitement.

“To give a safe place for kids and families to go and get something free to eat, filling up on some cotton candy and popcorn, and all the candy that they can handle. So its just a way that we can love on our community,” Berryhill added.

Thompson Square vendors Gaby Rodriguez and Raul Valenzuela say its worth it to join in the fun.

“Just seeing the kids smile, they get so excited about candy, anything really. My niece came up to us excited about her tattoo, her glitter tattoo, so its really a lot of family stuff just seeing everyone happy,” Rodriguez said.

And this year a special visit from the city’s police and fire departments.

In case you missed out on the weekend Halloween festivities, the city of Ardmore will host their annual main street trick or treating on Tuesday evening in the depot district.

Fire Department Love County also listed numerous fire departments in the area that will be open for trick or treaters Tuesday on their facebook page that you can view here.

Southern Oklahoma Library System and Champion Public Library announced they will be hosting their Trunk or Treat event Monday, October 30th, beginning at 3:30pm until close at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore.

