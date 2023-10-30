Durant non-profit accepting coats for those in need

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -With temperatures dipping in Texoma, a Durant non-profit is making sure no one is left in the cold.

“I think just yearly we’re seeing about 80, 85 people,” said Marissa Bancewicz, Executive Director at The Mission.

Bancewicz said there are almost 100 housing insecure living in Durant.

“There’s just a bad connotation with the word homeless, but there are so many people out there who are in this position for things that happened outside of their control,” Bancewicz said.

While The Mission, goes out into the community to serve, you can also stop by, off University Blvd. for all kinds of amenities.

Right now, they’re accepting coat and blanket donations as the temperature drops to near freezing.

“Anyone experiencing homelessness can get a blanket and a coat if they need it, or any families just needing a little extra assistance,” Bancewicz added.

“It’s very vital like it’s very possible to freeze,” said Cody Burt who is experiencing homelessness.

Burt is grateful for these resources, “this is great already, I’m always content with everything in life, but this is awesome,” Burt added.

The Mission offers necessities, “take a shower, do their laundry, have a meal, and then we try to offer a lot of support services so we will speak to them on the daily, we keep track of them, any progress they’re making, if they need help in any specific areas,” said Bancewicz.

And if you want to help, “there is a volunteer fair this Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the public library, so if anyone is interested that is free and open to the public, they can come in and they’ll really be acquainted with all the nonprofits in our town,” Bancewicz added, “if you’re looking for a place to serve your community.”

