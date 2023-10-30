Texoma Local
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home

A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.(Van Alstyne Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Van Alstyne Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of West Jefferson where they found a home with flames coming through the roof.

The Department said that the home was vacant at the time because the tenants had already moved out, but they said that most of their possessions were still in the home.

Fire departments from Gunter, Tom Bean, and Anna helped put out the fire.

This morning at 05:12, Van Alstyne was toned out to a structure fire on the 400 block of W. Jefferson. Upon arrival, the...

Posted by Van Alstyne Fire Department on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

