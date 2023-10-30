FREEZE WARNINGS Tonight!

We’ve got two clear and very cold nights on the way, tonight Tuesday morning will dawn clear and cold with a heavy frost, lows 26 north to 31 south. Winds will (thankfully) be light at around 5 mph. Tuesday looks to be sunny and somewhat breezy, but not as windy as Monday, highs in the near-50 range, winds north 15 to 20 mph. Wednesday morning sees our coldest temperatures with all of Texoma starting off somewhere in the 20s with another heavy frost.

Southerly winds return by Wednesday afternoon and this signals a warming trend; however, lower-level moisture like we had in place for the last round of rain will be absent, making for a warming but dry forecast. Overnight lows should remain well above freezing as we head into the weekend, daytime highs could reach the 70s by Friday, more likely Saturday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

