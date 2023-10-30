Man arrested in Paris road rage incident
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.
The Paris Police Department said that Luis Calvillo-Castro intentionally rammed another person’s vehicle several times on Lamar Avenue.
Calvillo-Castro was stopped by Texas DPS shortly after, and he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
