Man arrested in Paris road rage incident

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.

The Paris Police Department said that Luis Calvillo-Castro intentionally rammed another person’s vehicle several times on Lamar Avenue.

Calvillo-Castro was stopped by Texas DPS shortly after, and he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.