Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man arrested in Paris road rage incident

Luis Calvillo-Castro was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.
Luis Calvillo-Castro was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.

The Paris Police Department said that Luis Calvillo-Castro intentionally rammed another person’s vehicle several times on Lamar Avenue.

Calvillo-Castro was stopped by Texas DPS shortly after, and he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks evacuated after bomb threat, Durant police say
Displaying a teal pumpkin on your door-step advocates inclusion for trick-or-treaters
Teal pumpkins are more than just a decorative choice
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
Radio enthusiasts flock to 75th annual ‘Hamarama Hamfest’ in Ardmore
Radio enthusiasts flock to 75th annual ‘Hamarama Hamfest’ in Ardmore
9 -year-old River Perry has been growing his hair out for most of his life, but now he’s ready...
9-year-old boy donates his hair to non-profit after growing it out for five years

Latest News

New information on what led to the pursuit that resulted in Zechariah Churchill, 23, crashing a...
New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray
A family is in need of personal items after losing their home of 26 years in a fire
Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire
The Mission offers necessities, “take a shower, do their laundry, have a meal, and then we try...
Durant non-profit accepting coats for those in need
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home