New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - New information on what led to the pursuit that resulted in a man crashing a stolen into Lake Murray has been released.

According to court documents, on October 3, Lone Grove man Zechariah Churchill, 23, robbed a gas station at gunpoint, taking just over 100 dollars.

Churchill then allegedly stole man’s car, which ended up in the lake after a police pursuit.

Churchill is facing two felonies, one for robbery with a weapon that carries a sentence of 20 years to life if convicted, and larceny of an automobile, which holds a sentence of four years to life.

