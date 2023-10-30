Room for Hope gives out wigs, prosthetics, custom bras to cancer patients

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Room for Hope at Reba’s Ranch House in Denison aims to restore the confidence of cancer patients through wigs, prosthetics and custom bras.

“When you don’t have hair that takes away so much of your inner self because you don’t feel whole,” said Rita Williams, a volunteer with the non-profit.

As a double breast cancer survivor, Williams recalls feeling as if pieces of herself were missing. She now gives those pieces back to other patients as she helps them find their perfect cut and color in their wigs.

“It’s like it’s a blessing,” Williams said, “They put on the one and their whole face just glows because it’s the one that makes them happy.”

The non-profit also has prosthetics and customized bras available for those with breast cancer.

“We make you even, and it makes you feel once more normal because you’ve got a chest,” Williams said.

Everything in the Room for Hope is donated, making all of the resources cost-free for the non-profit and the patients.

The room serves about 20 patients a month but has enough supply to serve more.

To set up a time to visit, or donate, call Reba’s Ranch House at (903) 463-7322.

