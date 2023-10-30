Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Room for Hope gives out wigs, prosthetics, custom bras to cancer patients

The non-profit gives out free resources to help restore the confidence of patients.
The non-profit gives out free resources to help restore the confidence of patients.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Room for Hope at Reba’s Ranch House in Denison aims to restore the confidence of cancer patients through wigs, prosthetics and custom bras.

“When you don’t have hair that takes away so much of your inner self because you don’t feel whole,” said Rita Williams, a volunteer with the non-profit.

As a double breast cancer survivor, Williams recalls feeling as if pieces of herself were missing. She now gives those pieces back to other patients as she helps them find their perfect cut and color in their wigs.

“It’s like it’s a blessing,” Williams said, “They put on the one and their whole face just glows because it’s the one that makes them happy.”

The non-profit also has prosthetics and customized bras available for those with breast cancer.

“We make you even, and it makes you feel once more normal because you’ve got a chest,” Williams said.

Everything in the Room for Hope is donated, making all of the resources cost-free for the non-profit and the patients.

The room serves about 20 patients a month but has enough supply to serve more.

To set up a time to visit, or donate, call Reba’s Ranch House at (903) 463-7322.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks evacuated after bomb threat, Durant police say
Displaying a teal pumpkin on your door-step advocates inclusion for trick-or-treaters
Teal pumpkins are more than just a decorative choice
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
Radio enthusiasts flock to 75th annual ‘Hamarama Hamfest’ in Ardmore
Radio enthusiasts flock to 75th annual ‘Hamarama Hamfest’ in Ardmore
9 -year-old River Perry has been growing his hair out for most of his life, but now he’s ready...
9-year-old boy donates his hair to non-profit after growing it out for five years

Latest News

A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home
USL wants Texoma's input to pick the team’s mascot, color scheme and crest.
United Soccer League Texoma wants your help naming the team
This week is the last chance for Texans to vote early in the upcoming Nov. 7 election.
Final week of early voting begins in Texas
Displaying a teal pumpkin on your door-step advocates inclusion for trick-or-treaters
Teal pumpkins are more than just a decorative choice