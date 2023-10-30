Teal pumpkins are more than just a decorative choice

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Displaying a teal pumpkin on your door-step advocates inclusion for trick-or-treaters.

When it comes time for Halloween, many people deck out their homes with spooky decorations like spider-webs, skeletons, ghosts, and carved pumpkins.

The Teal Pumpkin Project adds a more meaningful gesture when it comes to decorating...

An omen for trick-or-treaters: that you have treats beyond food, like toys.

It’s about including all the ghosts, goblins, and ghouls. According to foodallergy.org, “putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep means you have non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys. This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions.”

It’s a world wide movement that you can participate in. CVS is partnered with the Teal Pumpkin Project, and offers many things in their store that you can hand-out instead of candy, like lit-up glasses, bubble sticks, a teal pumpkin trick-or-treat bag, and more, all in teal-colored baskets.

You can add your home to the Teal Pumpkin Project map, by clicking the link, to let trick-or-treaters know where their next stop can be.

