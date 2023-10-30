Texoma Local
United Soccer League Texoma wants your help naming the team

USL wants Texoma's input to pick the team’s mascot, color scheme and crest.
USL wants Texoma's input to pick the team’s mascot, color scheme and crest.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The United Soccer League is bringing professional football to Texoma.

It is reaching out to the community for input on what the team’s mascot, color scheme and crest should be.

USL wants the team’s branding to reflect the culture of Texoma.

The men’s team will kick off in 2025, women’s in 2026 at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman.

The brand survey sheet can be found here.

