United Soccer League Texoma wants your help naming the team

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The United Soccer League is bringing professional football to Texoma.

It is reaching out to the community for input on what the team’s mascot, color scheme and crest should be.

USL wants the team’s branding to reflect the culture of Texoma.

The men’s team will kick off in 2025, women’s in 2026 at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman.

The brand survey sheet can be found here.

