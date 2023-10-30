Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - This is what’s left of the poplin household,

26 years of memories, gone down in flames, but with community support, the family is hopeful for this next chapter.

“God never gives you too much you can’t handle. So, I mean, that’s the best way I know how to describe it,” homeowner, Tricia Aaron expressed.

Aaron and her son were taking mid-day naps on Saturday when they were abruptly awakened.

“This wall was on fire when I woke up, and what woke me up was the intense heat on my. My face was just really hot and I couldn’t figure out why,” she continued.

An electrical fire had set their home ablaze.

“I thought it was night when I woke up because the garage was dark and my back screen or my back sunroom was dark, so I didn’t know what time it was, and we had to jump out that back window,” Aaron shared.

Fortunately they got out unharmed. but all their belongings went up in flames.

Their neighbor, Taylor Price, decided to step up to get them back on their feet.

“My next thought was, what can I do to help these people,” Price added.

She spread the word on social media to round up donations, and set a bin outside her house, to collect anything she could for the family.

“ They need personal hygiene items, clothing items. thankfully, they’re able to stay with family, so they don’t need furniture or anything like that right now,”

If you are able to donate, items can be dropped at 323 East Grand Street in Whitewright.

Sizes can be found here.

