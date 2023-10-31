Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

“Bone-Crunching” Cold Tonight...

...warmer winds kick in for late week...big coats won’t be needed this weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Look for another frosty night in Texoma for Halloween with lows in the 20s, winds will go nearly calm. Wednesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s, winds return to the south at 10 to 15 mph, but it will still be chilly Thursday morning with lows around 30. Then, a big warm-up kicks in!

The surface pressure gradient tightens as the high pressure which brought the cold retreats to the east and low pressure takes shape to our west. It’s a textbook pattern for gusty southerly winds in Texoma. The winds will push highs well into the 60s for Friday and into the 70s by Saturday. I see no rain in the forecast right through the weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has been released on what led to the pursuit that resulted in Zechariah...
New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray
A family is in need of personal items after losing their home of 26 years in a fire
Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire
Displaying a teal pumpkin on your door-step advocates inclusion for trick-or-treaters
Teal pumpkins are more than just a decorative choice
Daniel Chiniewicz, 37, was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.
Collinsville man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 10/30/2023
Full Morning Weather 10/30/2023
Evening Forecast - Sun, Oct 29
Overnight Weather: Oct 27-28, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 10/27/2023
Full Morning Weather 10/27/2023