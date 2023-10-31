“Bone-Crunching” Cold Tonight...

Look for another frosty night in Texoma for Halloween with lows in the 20s, winds will go nearly calm. Wednesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s, winds return to the south at 10 to 15 mph, but it will still be chilly Thursday morning with lows around 30. Then, a big warm-up kicks in!

The surface pressure gradient tightens as the high pressure which brought the cold retreats to the east and low pressure takes shape to our west. It’s a textbook pattern for gusty southerly winds in Texoma. The winds will push highs well into the 60s for Friday and into the 70s by Saturday. I see no rain in the forecast right through the weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

