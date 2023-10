COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Collinsville man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to police, the victim reported the incident to someone at their school last week, and Daniel Chiniewicz, 37, was arrested the same day.

He is being held on the Grayson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

