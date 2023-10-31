Denison Monsters on Main returning tonight

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The annual Monsters on Main event is returning to Downtown Denison Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.

Denison Main Street Director, Donna Dow, said different businesses and organizations will pass out candy to all of the little ghosts and goblins as a safe way to trick or treat.

“For the people participating with us, they’ll have a uniform sticker that is worn so everybody can tell if it’s legit and if somebody else tries to give out candy it’s not,” Dow said.

Traffic will also be blocked off on main street to protect those walking around to the different candy stops.

The free event will last till 7:00 p.m. followed by a costume contest at Heritage Park. Dow said there will be a couples category as well as for the different age groups this year. Prizes will be given to the first, second, and third-place winners of each division.

Dow hopes everyone will come out dressed in their best costumes to celebrate Halloween in Denison.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.