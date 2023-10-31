Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison Monsters on Main returning tonight

Downtown businesses and organizations will pass out candy for a safe place to trick-or-treat.
Downtown businesses and organizations will pass out candy for a safe place to trick-or-treat.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The annual Monsters on Main event is returning to Downtown Denison Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.

Denison Main Street Director, Donna Dow, said different businesses and organizations will pass out candy to all of the little ghosts and goblins as a safe way to trick or treat.

“For the people participating with us, they’ll have a uniform sticker that is worn so everybody can tell if it’s legit and if somebody else tries to give out candy it’s not,” Dow said.

Traffic will also be blocked off on main street to protect those walking around to the different candy stops.

The free event will last till 7:00 p.m. followed by a costume contest at Heritage Park. Dow said there will be a couples category as well as for the different age groups this year. Prizes will be given to the first, second, and third-place winners of each division.

Dow hopes everyone will come out dressed in their best costumes to celebrate Halloween in Denison.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has been released on what led to the pursuit that resulted in Zechariah...
New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray
Displaying a teal pumpkin on your door-step advocates inclusion for trick-or-treaters
Teal pumpkins are more than just a decorative choice
A family is in need of personal items after losing their home of 26 years in a fire
Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire
Daniel Chiniewicz, 37, was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.
Collinsville man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home

Latest News

Love County Fire Departments needs volunteers amid firefighter shortage
Firefighters want you to heat your house properly this winter
At Monday’s ceremony, firefighters performed an old fashion ritual by pushing the engine.
A Durant Fire Station welcomes new engine
At Monday’s ceremony, firefighters performed an old fashion ritual by pushing the engine.
A Durant Fire Station welcomes new engine
Downtown Denison’s recent improvements were recognized with an award.
Denison’s Downtown wins award