DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Downtown Denison’s recent improvements were recognized with an award.

Downtown Denison posted on Facebook that they received the 2023 President’s Award Best Public Improvement for Designing Downtown Denison.

The project started in 2016, and there is still more work ahead for Downtown Denison.

We are extremely proud to be recognized as the 2023 President's Awards Best Public Improvement for Designing Downtown... Posted by Downtown Denison TX on Friday, October 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.