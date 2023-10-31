Domestic violence survivors speak in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, domestic violence survivors gathered in Denison to tell their stories.

“My hope is that my story and my truth will help someone be able to find their joy,” survivor Christy Boone said. “To know that out of your pain, out of your suffering, can come joy.”

Coral Rae is one of the survivors that spoke at Saturday’s event.

“There’s evil filling this world everywhere, and most of it is abuse,” Rae said. “We will come together and break being a victim.”

The speakers recalled memories of their assaults and used the loneliness they felt in those moments to connect now.

“He asked me what we wanted to cook for dinner,” Boone said. “He didn’t like what I said and he backhanded me, smacked me right in the mouth. Blood went everywhere. I had never been hit like that before.”

The survivors did their best to describe their abuse in detail.

“I was drugged down concrete steps by my hair, slammed into walls, thrown into bathrooms with my head bashed on a toilet seat, grabbed by my throat and slammed to the ground,” Rae said.

Jermeka Briscoe talked about why abuse can go on for so long undetected.

“A lot of us is told, what go on in my house, stay in my house, so we learned to live with that,” Briscoe said. “Nobody knew because nobody took the time to ask what’s really wrong?”

Domestic violence isn’t just traumatic, it can be deadly.

In a report from Northeastern University, they found that 44.8% of women killed from 2007 to 2016 were killed by an intimate partner.

Survivors say they’re sharing their testimonies now to help save lives.

“You can win a lot of fights, but you’ll lose the battle,” Briscoe said. “I can promise you you will lose the battle if you don’t get help, you don’t learn to talk about it.”

Sharis Allen said that she was inspired to host the event by her personal experience with domestic violence.

“I once was a victim, and so I wanted to raise more awareness in the Texoma area because it’s not very much spoken on,” Allen said.

If you’re in need of help or want more information on how you can help end domestic violence in Texoma, you can reach out to Allen on Facebook or call the Grayson Crisis Center 24/7 at 903-893-5615 for more information on your options.

