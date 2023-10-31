A Durant Fire Station welcomes new engine

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - At Monday’s ceremony, firefighters performed an old fashion ritual by pushing the engine.

“It’s a historic ceremony that honors the the tradition of pushing in the fire trucks very early on, when they were hand drawn, men would push them in to the station, they back them in and push them in. Then when horses came in and steam engines, they’d unhook the horses, push the state, push the engines in,” Durant Public Safety Director, Brian Heverly, explained.

Heverly said though fire wagons are motorized now, it’s still a special gesture. “We continue the tradition again, just honoring those that have come before us and the traditions that they had, that they followed as well,” he said.

For the first time in almost ten years, Durant’s Fire Station Three has a new engine.

Funded by the City of Durant, the truck cost close to 750 thousand dollars, and Heverly said it’s worth every penny. “It’ll have a lifespan of at least 20 years., so right now, our plan is to have it be a front line apparatus for 15 years and then sit the bench, so to speak, for that last five years, and then hopefully get into a place where we can we can sell it at the end of the 20 year lifespan.”

Heverly said Fire Station Three mainly services the Choctaw Casino, but the surrounding area is expanding with more residential and commercial properties. “We’re adding folks, and with with that comes the responsibility to to provide those folks emergency services and fire, fire and rescue services as well,” he said.

It won’t be long until the truck is put to work. Heverly said that “as soon as [the firefighters] go back into service, this truck will be first up.”

