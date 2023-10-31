Firefighters want you to heat your house properly this winter

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Local fire departments are asking people to be careful as they make arrangements to keep their homes warm during colder months.

Michael Campbell with the Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department said he’s hoping this year will see no lives lost in preventable house fires.

“Don’t not ever use a space heater with an extension cord,” Campbell said. “It can overload and catch fire.”

Campbell said often rural families don’t realize that it’s harder for fire departments to respond to them in time.

“Volunteer departments have to usually respond from their own home,” Campbell said. “They have to wake up in the middle of the night, get to the station, get the trucks, get their gear on and then drive to the scene. So you’re looking at anywhere from 15-30 minutes.”

Whether you’re in the middle of town or in the country, Campbell said there are two things you can pick up to help protect your home and family from a fire-a smoke alarm and a fire extinguisher. But you have to make sure they’re both up to date and working properly.

“FIre extinguishers can put out a fire in the incipient stage very efficiently,” Campbell said.

If you don’t have a smoke alarm, Campbell said reach out to him or the Fire Departments of Love County on Facebook, and he will get one for you.

Carbon Monoxide detectors are another tool to keep you safe through the colder months

“If the pilot light goes out and the gas is able to leak into the house, you need to be alerted about that,” Campbell said.

For around 20 bucks, they’re an easy way to make sure you don’t get sick while the furnace, stove or fireplace is on.

“If you’re using a wood stove, make sure your flue is cleaned out of soot because you can get a fire out of that,” Campbell said.

