Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Halloween events in Durant

The City of Durant is celebrating Halloween in a big.
The City of Durant is celebrating Halloween in a big.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The City of Durant is celebrating Halloween in a big.

“It gives a sense of belonging, in my opinion, to the community, it gives them something to do,” said Josh Matekovic, the Durant Regional Airport Director.

The Durant Regional Airport is hosting its first trunk-or-treat at Eaker Field.

“Safe place for people to go and have some fun and we’re hoping this kicks off this year and we can continue to make it an annual event,” said Matekovic.

And they decked out the airport in true Halloween fashion.

“We’ll have several different stations set up around the terminal, we’ve got a few companies that are going to be coming out tonight to help donate some time and candy to the event, we have our air evac team that’s going to be out here as well”, Matekovic added.

The airport will even have a live DJ with a light show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Just come on out, enjoy what little bit we have right now, have a fun time, have a safe time, and bring some bags for candy,” said Matekovic.

Downtown, Durant Main Street is hosting its annual Monsters on Main from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Oh my gosh, as long as I can remember, ever since I was a little girl, so it’s been going on for a long time,” said Amber Foster, Durant Main Street Director.

Families can go from store to store on Main Street to trick-or-treat.

“You really can start anywhere on Main, but you’re going to kind of start and down closer to 1st Street and you’re going to go up to 4th, and you’re going to turn around and you’re going to come back,” Foster added.

So you and your kiddos can have a night to remember.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has been released on what led to the pursuit that resulted in Zechariah...
New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray
A family is in need of personal items after losing their home of 26 years in a fire
Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire
Displaying a teal pumpkin on your door-step advocates inclusion for trick-or-treaters
Teal pumpkins are more than just a decorative choice
Daniel Chiniewicz, 37, was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.
Collinsville man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home

Latest News

Before we get into all of the fun, law enforcement has a few safety reminders for parents.
Safety tips for trick-or-treating
On Saturday, domestic violence survivors gathered in Denison to tell their stories.
Domestic violence survivors speak in Denison
Downtown businesses and organizations will pass out candy for a safe place to trick-or-treat.
Denison Monsters on Main returning tonight
Love County Fire Departments needs volunteers amid firefighter shortage
Firefighters want you to heat your house properly this winter