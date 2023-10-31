Halloween events in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The City of Durant is celebrating Halloween in a big.

“It gives a sense of belonging, in my opinion, to the community, it gives them something to do,” said Josh Matekovic, the Durant Regional Airport Director.

The Durant Regional Airport is hosting its first trunk-or-treat at Eaker Field.

“Safe place for people to go and have some fun and we’re hoping this kicks off this year and we can continue to make it an annual event,” said Matekovic.

And they decked out the airport in true Halloween fashion.

“We’ll have several different stations set up around the terminal, we’ve got a few companies that are going to be coming out tonight to help donate some time and candy to the event, we have our air evac team that’s going to be out here as well”, Matekovic added.

The airport will even have a live DJ with a light show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Just come on out, enjoy what little bit we have right now, have a fun time, have a safe time, and bring some bags for candy,” said Matekovic.

Downtown, Durant Main Street is hosting its annual Monsters on Main from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Oh my gosh, as long as I can remember, ever since I was a little girl, so it’s been going on for a long time,” said Amber Foster, Durant Main Street Director.

Families can go from store to store on Main Street to trick-or-treat.

“You really can start anywhere on Main, but you’re going to kind of start and down closer to 1st Street and you’re going to go up to 4th, and you’re going to turn around and you’re going to come back,” Foster added.

So you and your kiddos can have a night to remember.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.