Safety tips for trick-or-treating

Before we get into all of the fun, law enforcement has a few safety reminders for parents.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Before we get into all of the fun, law enforcement has a few safety reminders for parents.

“Be aware of the traffic or the areas you’re going to be trick or treating in time of day can play into that,” Durant PD Information Officer, Nick Spencer stated.

Carrying a flashlight is helpful if you know you’ll be out late.

Decking out Halloween costumes with bright colors or reflective tape will help your trick-or-treater to stand out in a crowd

" Make sure the kids know that when they’re going to these locations, they’re not darting across the roads,” Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Mark Kosemund replied.

Being aware of who your neighbors are is also important

“There is a registry that’s located on the Grayson County website that Grayson takes us under public information. There’s a link in there where they can go to the Texas DPS website that has all the sex offenders that are listed locally,” he continued.

And for those on the other side of the red river...

“It can be found on the department of corrections websites. and you can actually search by the city,” Spencer said.

Law enforcement wants you to be cautious, but not alarmed.

“We do speak with the sex offenders on a regular basis, and they are aware of the rules and what they are supposed to be following,” Spencer said.

Parents, don’t forget to check your kids’ candy buckets for anything suspicious.

