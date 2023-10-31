Texoma towns hosting Monsters on Main events

TEXOMA (KXII) - Multiple Texoma cities are hosting Monsters on Main trick-or-treat events.

Denison and Durant will both host free trick-or-treating events in their respective downtowns on Halloween night.

In Denison, trick-or-treating will start at 5:30 and go on through 7:00, and Main street will be closed from Austin to Barrett for everyone’s safety.

Candy bags will be offered at Heritage Park, and at 7:00, the park will host costume contests for all ages.

Trick-or-treating in Durant will last from 4:00 to 6:00, and they will also have at costume contest at Market Square Stage at 5:30.

