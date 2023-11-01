Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Michelin announced last week they are planning to cease tire production in Ardmore by 2025 which could affect nearly 1400 employees.

Ardmore Chamber of Commerce President Bill Murphy oversees the Ardmore Development Authority. He says city leaders are establishing a task force aiming to help affected employees land on their feet.

“We’re in the beginning stages of assembling a Michelin transition task force, that we believe will help us begin to start planning for those opportunities and get a better understanding of how we’re going to address this as they phase out operations over the next 12 months or so,” Murphy said.

Murphy says the task force has set objectives to help Michelin employees to stay in Ardmore.

“Finding a group to begin targeting those industries that would be good fits for employees coming out of Michelin, thirdly, that’s going to involve our educational workforce training partners, helping to identify what specific training or skill sets those individuals would need to add to their current skill set so they can be employable for these jobs that they are going after,” Murphy added.

City leaders have also been exploring business opportunities that could expand the workforce in Ardmore, including one potential deal with Woodside Energy that is looking to build its hydrogen plant in the city, but is currently delayed in legislation.

“There are a number of specifics that were not identified in the initial legislation, so the department of treasury has been charged with spelling out those rules, and as you can imagine with a new series of incentives there’s a lot of rule making that needs to go to that, and that has delayed some,” Murphy stated. “We remain optimistic that Ardmore at the end of the day, is going to be one of first large scale, or production scale producers of green hydrogen in the country and that Woodside will be our partner in that and it will be here in Ardmore,” he added.

Ardmore city manager Kevin Norris says the new hydrogen plant could help the city’s workforce.

“I think the more diversified you are the better, that makes you able to withstand when you have other economic issues that you’re not totally dependent on,” Norris said.

