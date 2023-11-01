Bonham man facing new indictment in father’s murder

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man now has two different indictments against him for the death of his father.

According to court documents, Timothy Nichols, 45, has been indicted on manslaughter after already being indicted on murder charges in connection with the death of his father.

Authorities said that Nichols and his father were arguing after Nichols’ wife was insulted, and during the argument Nichols shot his father.

It will be up to a jury to decide what charges Nichols is guilty of if they convict him.

