Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bonham man facing new indictment in father’s murder

Timothy Nichols, 45, now has two different indictments against him for the death of his father.
Timothy Nichols, 45, now has two different indictments against him for the death of his father.(Fannin County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man now has two different indictments against him for the death of his father.

According to court documents, Timothy Nichols, 45, has been indicted on manslaughter after already being indicted on murder charges in connection with the death of his father.

Authorities said that Nichols and his father were arguing after Nichols’ wife was insulted, and during the argument Nichols shot his father.

It will be up to a jury to decide what charges Nichols is guilty of if they convict him.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has been released on what led to the pursuit that resulted in Zechariah...
New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray
A family is in need of personal items after losing their home of 26 years in a fire
Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire
Daniel Chiniewicz, 37, was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.
Collinsville man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home
Luis Calvillo-Castro was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.
Man arrested in Paris road rage incident

Latest News

A Stonewall man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Happyland in...
Man in critical condition after Pontotoc County crash
Reed Aichholz will serve as the city’s new Director of Community Development.
New face in Durant’s City Hall
After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen...
Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold
A Coalgate woman died after a crash at the intersection of US-69 and OK-131.
Woman dies in Atoka County crash