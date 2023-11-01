Texoma Local
Denison looking to wrap up Playoff spot

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Poteet on Thursday.

The Jackets have had their backs up against the wall for the past three weeks, needing to win each and every game. So far, so good. The Jackets earned key wins against Greenville and Crandall. Now, they need one more on the road against a winless Poteet team.

