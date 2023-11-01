Denison looking to wrap up Playoff spot

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Poteet on Thursday.

The Jackets have had their backs up against the wall for the past three weeks, needing to win each and every game. So far, so good. The Jackets earned key wins against Greenville and Crandall. Now, they need one more on the road against a winless Poteet team.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.