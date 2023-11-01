Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold

Texas (KXII) -A big deal was announced this week in the local business sector.

After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen Petroleum.

Offen acquires Douglass’s fuel, propane, wholesale, and commercial business.

Annually, Douglass distributed more than 200-million gallons of fuel to north Texas.

Offen is headquartered in Colorado and will continue operations from their new Sherman campus.

News 12 spoke, with Sherman Mayor David Plyler who is sad to see them go, “anything that’s different always causes some concern, but I visited with Brad briefly and he assured me the company that’s coming in, they’ve known personally for a long time, so should be a seamless transition.”

as far as the 23 Lone Star convenience stores, CEO Brad Douglass says they have been sold to Iowa based, Casey’s.

Douglass says the signage change will start Monday.

Offen and Mr. Douglass said there will be no layoffs in this transition.

The reason? The Douglasses said they would like to retire after more than 4 decades of serving their community.

