Freezing Start to November

Texoma will warm to above average temperatures by end of week
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday morning has seen temperatures in the 20s across much of Texoma (primarily North of the Red River) to make for a freezing start to November. However with continuing clear skies and winds rotating out of the South today, temperatures will steadily rise through the week. High temperatures in the 60s will return by Thursday and this weekend will see highs in the mid to upper 70s for an above average first weekend of November. Looks delightful!

No rain chances to report as Texoma looks to have stable weather to kick off the second to last month of the year. Considering the week of rain Texoma just saw, this weather should come as a relief.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

