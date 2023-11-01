Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man in critical condition after Pontotoc County crash

A Stonewall man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Happyland in...
A Stonewall man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Happyland in Pontotoc County.(KTTC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Stonewall man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Happyland in Pontotoc County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Charles Youngblood, 74, was stopped at an intersection on SH-1, trying to turn right onto County Road 1530 Loop, when a pickup truck being driven by an Ada man rear-ended Youngblood’s pickup truck.

Troopers said that Youngblood was flown to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has been released on what led to the pursuit that resulted in Zechariah...
New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray
A family is in need of personal items after losing their home of 26 years in a fire
Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire
Daniel Chiniewicz, 37, was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.
Collinsville man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home
Luis Calvillo-Castro was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.
Man arrested in Paris road rage incident

Latest News

Timothy Nichols, 45, now has two different indictments against him for the death of his father.
Bonham man facing new indictment in father’s murder
Reed Aichholz will serve as the city’s new Director of Community Development.
New face in Durant’s City Hall
After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen...
Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold
A Coalgate woman died after a crash at the intersection of US-69 and OK-131.
Woman dies in Atoka County crash