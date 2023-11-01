Man in critical condition after Pontotoc County crash

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Stonewall man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Happyland in Pontotoc County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Charles Youngblood, 74, was stopped at an intersection on SH-1, trying to turn right onto County Road 1530 Loop, when a pickup truck being driven by an Ada man rear-ended Youngblood’s pickup truck.

Troopers said that Youngblood was flown to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.