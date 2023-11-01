New face in Durant’s City Hall

DURANT, Texas (KXII) -The City of Durant has a new face in city hall.

Reed Aichholz will serve as the city’s new Director of Community Development.

In this role, he will help developers come to town.

“I come from the private sector, I was in development before this and holistic development is all about creating places that push people together and then it makes it easy to integrate the live, work, play mentality,” said Aichholz.

Aichholz native of Cincinnati, said he’s excited to get to work for Durant.

