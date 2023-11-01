Texoma Local
Texoma celebrates Halloween at Denison’s Monsters on Main Street

Superheroes, dinosaurs, and everyone in between were out in full force on Tuesday as Denison hosted their annual Monsters on Main Street.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Superheroes, dinosaurs, and everyone in between were out in full force on Tuesday as Denison hosted their annual Monsters on Main Street.

The event gives families a chance to trick-or-treat safely while getting to explore downtown Denison and the businesses along Main Street and collect tons of candy.

In addition to collecting their favorite candy, kids and parents alike got to have fun and fulfill their dreams with some creative costumes.

Now the only thing left to do is to ration out all the candy.

