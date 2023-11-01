Tonight: Our Last Freeze for A While...

It’s another clear and cold night on the way, but not as cold as the past few nights as winds have returned to the south. Still, it’s a heavy frost forecast for tonight with lows around 30 degrees, Thursday features sunny to partly cloudy skies and not as cool with highs around 60; expect moderate Thursday afternoon breezes of 15 to 20 mph.

Surface winds will become quite brisk by Friday in the 15 to 25 mph range, and it will become downright windy this weekend with southerly gusts up to 35 mph.. The warm wind will help pump daytime highs well into the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

There’s little hope for rain through the middle of next week, some of the models show a very slight chance of precipitation with the next front next Tuesday, but odds are so low I’m just putting in some clouds with that frontal passage for now.

Heads up: The strong, warmer winds will make for increased fire danger; recent bouts of heavy rainfall helped vegetation have a late-season growth spurt. Now, this freeze-dried vegetation will burn easily, so please avoid outdoor burning, welding (unless over a non-flammable concrete pad), chain dragging, and the like as we move into Friday and beyond.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.