The Van Alstyne Historical Museum celebrates re-location

The Van Alstyne Historical Museum has re-located and has five rooms filled with artifacts dating back to the late 1800s.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Welcome to the grand opening of the Van Alstyne Historical Museum.

“We have a record number of people here, and it’s really exciting to know this. many people are interested in roots,” Van Alstyne Historical Museum Director, Teddie Salmon expressed.

The city bought this building last September, but the home has been here since 1880, making it the perfect place to re-locate to.

“Teddie Anne Salmon and her volunteers have been hard at work for the last several months to get everything in just the right place and to group the items, get everything polished, and get us to the point we’re at today,” Van Alstyne Mayor, Jim Atchison said.

The new museum has five rooms filled with artifacts dating back to the late 1800s, and its all free, you can visit every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 1-3 pm.

“We have the bed that Colin Mckinney brought with him when he settled in this area, his money trunk. We have so many things here that you really just need to come and see it to appreciate it,” Salmon explained.

Each room, offering pieces of Van Alstyne’s history, carefully showcased for the public to see.

The city says they are proud to honor the past and look forward to a bright future.

“That’s really what the museum celebrates, is years of people coming to this community, investing in the community and just living their lives here,” Atchison said.

“We invite everyone to come and see our history and be a part of it,” Salmon concluded.

