Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman dies in Atoka County crash

A Coalgate woman died after a crash at the intersection of US-69 and OK-131.
A Coalgate woman died after a crash at the intersection of US-69 and OK-131.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Coalgate woman died after a crash at the intersection of US-69 and OK-131.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ashley Collins, 37, was traveling eastbound on OK-131 north of Stringtown when she failed to yield at a stop sign.

Troopers said that’s when her pickup truck was hit by a semi-truck heading southbound on US-69, pushing the pickup off the road.

Collins, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her vehicle and thrown ten feet.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has been released on what led to the pursuit that resulted in Zechariah...
New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray
A family is in need of personal items after losing their home of 26 years in a fire
Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire
Daniel Chiniewicz, 37, was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.
Collinsville man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home
Luis Calvillo-Castro was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.
Man arrested in Paris road rage incident

Latest News

Superheroes, dinosaurs, and everyone in between were out in full force on Tuesday as Denison...
Texoma celebrates Halloween at Denison’s Monsters on Main Street
Downtown businesses and organizations will pass out candy for a safe place to trick-or-treat.
Denison Monsters on Main returning tonight
Before we get into all of the fun, law enforcement has a few safety reminders for parents.
Safety tips for trick-or-treating
The City of Durant is celebrating Halloween in a big.
Halloween events in Durant