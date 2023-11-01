Woman dies in Atoka County crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Coalgate woman died after a crash at the intersection of US-69 and OK-131.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ashley Collins, 37, was traveling eastbound on OK-131 north of Stringtown when she failed to yield at a stop sign.

Troopers said that’s when her pickup truck was hit by a semi-truck heading southbound on US-69, pushing the pickup off the road.

Collins, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her vehicle and thrown ten feet.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.