A 12-year-old boy suffered a severe eye injury in a fishing incident

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friends in the community are helping to raise funds for Ben Frye’s road to recovery.

The seventh grader at Pottsboro Middle School takes some honor classes and is active in baseball, football, and basketball. These days, he’s doing it with just one eye.

It started with a fishing trip on June 29th, when Ben was eager to make a catch on the lake. Ben’s dad, John Frye, explained “the fishing guide was fishing with us, and he had actually caught a fish, and my son was asking if he needed help...[Ben] was reaching over to the side of the boat to to catch the fish, and the fishing guy took the pole and tried to jerk the fish up on the boat, and that’s when the hook came out of the fish’s mouth and like a slingshot and just ripped right through [Ben]’s eye.”

John said the 20 to 25 minute boat ride back was chaotic. “my daughter, she was on the boat with us, and she was almost passing out, and Ben was almost passing out... I had her calling my wife and also calling the doctor a friend that, that we went straight to. We didn’t even go to the E.R. we went straight to the doctor’s office from the boat, and one of the doctors in Sherman helped us out and looked at his eye, and then he sent us straight to Dallas that he needed surgery right away.”

They didn’t realize how serious the injury was until they got to the doctor... John said “the hook sliced right through his eye and tore his iris, tore his cornea and the lens and his eye all got destroyed pretty much, and when the doctor came out after doing the surgery on him, he told us, he said, ‘you know, the chance of saving his eyes, pretty slim right now.’ He said he could lose his eye and he said, we got to worry about infection, we got to do antibiotic drops.”

Ben needed 18 stitches in his right eye, and his initial reaction to the news... “just sitting there with my mind racing, If I’m going to lose my eye, am I going to be able to play sports again? The one thing that I really wanted to do this school year was play sports with all my friends, like football and basketball, I love those two sports.”

Ben said his life’s not exactly the same as before the incident... “I could do everything, I was passing my classes easily. Then the hook going through my eye, I struggle for the reading and math problems, I’m in honors, so I struggle with that a little. It’s all in all been a little tougher, but not as bad as I thought it was going to be.”

Ben’s older sister, Addison Frye, said during the traumatic experience, she was concerned if her little brother would be able to play sports again... “I’ve played sports my entire life and I knew he loved baseball and he’s a pitcher, so I didn’t know how well he’s going to be able to pitch the ball across the plate if he only has one eye.”

Ben’s mom, Desiree Frye, said that he still has a long road to recovery. “We have made one trip to Houston so far, and they have looked at his eye, and he needs a lens implant, he needs an iris prosthesis and also a corneal transplant. And so we will have to go back to Houston for another trip to map out his eye for the iris. The iris is made over in Germany. It takes 4 to 5 months to make, and then once it gets made and it’s shipped back to Houston, we’ll go down there for one surgery and they’ll do all three of them the lens, the iris and the corneal transplant at once, and the iris loan insurance has a hard time paying for it,” she explained.

So they set up a GoFundMe and the community is coming together to help out...

“The middle school has put together a baked potato fundraiser, it’s at the last football game, it’s this Friday, it’s 5pm to 7pm and it’s senior night for the varsity players as well. We have a T shirt fundraiser, It’s the Cardinal basketball t-shirt, the local hair salon, Tammy’s hair salon, Shannon that works in there, she has set up a little donation box. And also we’ve got word that we’re going to have a basketball camp on the 19th of November.”

The basketball camp is on November 19th for 1st through 8th graders lead by PHS Boys Basketball at the PHS Basketball gym. The cost is 25 dollars and all proceeds go to the Frye family.

Desiree said their family is grateful for the communities support... “we couldn’t be more proud of the community for coming out and doing everything that they have done to help us.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.