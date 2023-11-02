Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Choctaw Powwow kicks off Friday

November is Native American Heritage Month and to kick it off, the Choctaw Nation holds their...
November is Native American Heritage Month and to kick it off, the Choctaw Nation holds their annual powwow.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -November is Native American Heritage Month and to kick it off, the Choctaw Nation holds their annual powwow.

“Powwow is a celebration where tribes come together, people coming together, we celebrate life, harmony, kinship, prosperity,” said Choctaw Powwow Coordinator, Michael Roberts.

And there’s a story behind each dance.

“There was a time in our history, not only Choctaw history but throughout the United States, Canada and down into Mexico, where all of these things were outlawed,” Roberts said, “the songs that we sing, the dances, even the hair that we wear, we weren’t allowed to have these things.”

Now it’s a way to express and keep their culture alive, “to be able to celebrate this way in the open and to share these things with the next generation that’s coming up, it’s very important” Roberts said.

He’s able to pass down his love for dance to his daughter, Morning Star.

“Being able to share this as a family and do this all together, especially being able to go overseas and share our culture and our dances with other people, it’s pretty amazing,” said Morning Star Roberts.

The powwow will happen at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant from Friday to Sunday.

“Everyone is welcome, it is a free event and you don’t have to be Native to come out,” Roberts added.

The Choctaw Nation expects more than 700 dancers, drummers, and singers from across the country to attend.

“That’s something spectacular to see,” Roberts said.

Much to see and learn about Choctaw heritage being passed from generation to generation.

For the Choctaw Powwow schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen...
Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold
Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of Sherman gas station
A Coalgate woman died after a crash at the intersection of US-69 and OK-131.
Woman dies in Atoka County crash
Timothy Nichols, 45, now has two different indictments against him for the death of his father.
Bonham man facing new indictment in father’s murder
A Stonewall man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Happyland in...
Man in critical condition after Pontotoc County crash

Latest News

You can view the exhibit till March 16.
New art exhibit at Choctaw Cultural Center
Within 20 minutes of opening, the Rangers championship gear was nearly sold out at Academy...
Texomans celebrate after Texas Rangers World Series win
Meet this weeks local Veteran in Salute Our Vets sponsored by Texoma Dentures and Implants:...
Salute Our Vets: United States Army Veteran Specialist Roger Scott
Friends in the community are helping to raise funds for Ben Frye’s road to recovery.
12-year-old Pottsboro boy suffers severe eye injury in fishing accident