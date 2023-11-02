Choctaw Powwow kicks off Friday

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -November is Native American Heritage Month and to kick it off, the Choctaw Nation holds their annual powwow.

“Powwow is a celebration where tribes come together, people coming together, we celebrate life, harmony, kinship, prosperity,” said Choctaw Powwow Coordinator, Michael Roberts.

And there’s a story behind each dance.

“There was a time in our history, not only Choctaw history but throughout the United States, Canada and down into Mexico, where all of these things were outlawed,” Roberts said, “the songs that we sing, the dances, even the hair that we wear, we weren’t allowed to have these things.”

Now it’s a way to express and keep their culture alive, “to be able to celebrate this way in the open and to share these things with the next generation that’s coming up, it’s very important” Roberts said.

He’s able to pass down his love for dance to his daughter, Morning Star.

“Being able to share this as a family and do this all together, especially being able to go overseas and share our culture and our dances with other people, it’s pretty amazing,” said Morning Star Roberts.

The powwow will happen at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant from Friday to Sunday.

“Everyone is welcome, it is a free event and you don’t have to be Native to come out,” Roberts added.

The Choctaw Nation expects more than 700 dancers, drummers, and singers from across the country to attend.

“That’s something spectacular to see,” Roberts said.

Much to see and learn about Choctaw heritage being passed from generation to generation.

