Gusty and Warmer

In fact, highs are expected to reach 80 degrees by early next week!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Expect clear and cool tonight, but the first time this week overnight lows will be above freezing. Winds will be from the south at around 10 mph. Friday looks to be sunny and rather windy with highs around 70, and rambunctious southerly winds up to 25 mph.

A robust southerly flow continues through the weekend, making for mild nights in the 60s and warm (for November) highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will run from 20 to 30 mph by Sunday. Southwesterly winds help to create unseasonably warm highs, in the lower 80s, early next week.

A cold front arrives late next week with a modest cool-down, but after our early-season cold blast, it looks like we’ll remain above freezing well into mid-November.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

