Lone Grove and Pauls Valley meet with playoff implications

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lone Grove Longhorns and Pauls Valley Panthers will meet on the final night of the regular season with hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Lone Grove and Pauls Valley are currently tied for the 4th and final playoff spot. A win for either, with a Plainview loss to Sulphur, would give the winner the final playoff spot in the district. Plainview could create a tie-breaker scenario with an upset of Sulphur on the final night of the regular season.

