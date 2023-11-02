Texoma Local
Lone Grove and Pauls Valley meet with playoff implications

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lone Grove Longhorns and Pauls Valley Panthers will meet on the final night of the regular season with hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Lone Grove and Pauls Valley are currently tied for the 4th and final playoff spot. A win for either, with a Plainview loss to Sulphur, would give the winner the final playoff spot in the district. Plainview could create a tie-breaker scenario with an upset of Sulphur on the final night of the regular season.

