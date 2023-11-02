Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for attempted robbery of gas station

Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was injured and another arrested following an attempted robbery.

According to Sherman Police, Wade Moncier attempted to rob a QT, but he left empty handed.

He then flagged down someone on Highway 75 and stole their truck.

The driver reportedly jumped into the back of the truck.

Moncier began driving recklessly and eventually crashed.

Officers found him quickly, and he is now in the Grayson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has been released on what led to the pursuit that resulted in Zechariah...
New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray
A family is in need of personal items after losing their home of 26 years in a fire
Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire
Daniel Chiniewicz, 37, was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.
Collinsville man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home
Luis Calvillo-Castro was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.
Man arrested in Paris road rage incident

Latest News

Today marks the kickoff of the Marine's Toys for Tots 2023 Holiday campaign, and once again,...
Toys for Tots kicks off 2023 campaign
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum has re-located and has five rooms filled with artifacts...
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum celebrates re-location
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum has re-located and has five rooms filled with artifacts...
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum celebrates re-location
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees