Man arrested for attempted robbery of gas station

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was injured and another arrested following an attempted robbery.

According to Sherman Police, Wade Moncier attempted to rob a QT, but he left empty handed.

He then flagged down someone on Highway 75 and stole their truck.

The driver reportedly jumped into the back of the truck.

Moncier began driving recklessly and eventually crashed.

Officers found him quickly, and he is now in the Grayson County Jail.

