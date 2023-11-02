Texoma Local
New art exhibit at Choctaw Cultural Center

You can view the exhibit till March 16.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -A new art exhibit is on display at the Choctaw Cultural Center.

‘The Influence of Matriarchs’ includes photography and beadwork.

Artist Brad Joe shared his inspiration and what he hopes the audience takes away, “I know mothers, aunts, sisters, friends, as well have played a big role in shaping me, how I became the artist I am today, so I hope they take away the importance and respect towards the matriarchs in the family.”

