Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma increases fines for ‘Move Over’ law violations

Oklahoma’s ‘Move Over’ law requires drivers to slow down or switch lanes for emergency vehicles, licensed wreckers, and other vehicles.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma’s ‘Move Over’ law requires drivers to slow down or switch lanes for emergency vehicles, licensed wreckers, or any stationary vehicles with flashing lights on.

The law is nothing new. It was first approved by state legislators in 2002, according to the Oklahoman.

Since its inception, the bill was updated in 2015 requiring caution for emergency vehicles and again in 2019 to include any and all vehicles with flashing lights, including civilian hazard lights.

“It’s all meant to save the lives of the people that are on the side of the road,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said.

The latest revision increases the penalty. Now, drivers who fail to move over will have to pay a bigger fine.

The fine has increased to $1,000 for the first offense, and $2,500 for each subsequent offense.

Those fines jump to $5,000 if an emergency worker is injured, or $10,000 and possible criminal charges if the offense results in the death of an emergency worker.

“If there was young children standing on the side of the road, how fast would you drive by them?,” Hampton said. “So reduce your speed to something that’s safer.”

In 2015, Shelley Russell lost her son, Oklahoma Trooper Nicholas Dees, when a man who was texting and driving hit and killed him during a traffic stop.

“You end up killing someone and taking a life away from a mom,” Russell said. “It is the most painful thing I’ve ever been through.”

Russell hopes that these increased fines will further encourage people to pay more attention when driving pass essential workers like her late son.

“Taking care of Oklahoma, trying to make them safe,” Russell said. “He loved what he was doing. He died doing what he loved doing.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has been released on what led to the pursuit that resulted in Zechariah...
New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray
A family is in need of personal items after losing their home of 26 years in a fire
Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire
Daniel Chiniewicz, 37, was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.
Collinsville man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home
Luis Calvillo-Castro was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.
Man arrested in Paris road rage incident

Latest News

Today marks the kickoff of the Marine's Toys for Tots 2023 Holiday campaign, and once again,...
Toys for Tots kicks off 2023 campaign
Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of gas station
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum has re-located and has five rooms filled with artifacts...
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum celebrates re-location
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum has re-located and has five rooms filled with artifacts...
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum celebrates re-location
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees