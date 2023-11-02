Oklahoma increases fines for ‘Move Over’ law violations

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma’s ‘Move Over’ law requires drivers to slow down or switch lanes for emergency vehicles, licensed wreckers, or any stationary vehicles with flashing lights on.

The law is nothing new. It was first approved by state legislators in 2002, according to the Oklahoman.

Since its inception, the bill was updated in 2015 requiring caution for emergency vehicles and again in 2019 to include any and all vehicles with flashing lights, including civilian hazard lights.

“It’s all meant to save the lives of the people that are on the side of the road,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said.

The latest revision increases the penalty. Now, drivers who fail to move over will have to pay a bigger fine.

The fine has increased to $1,000 for the first offense, and $2,500 for each subsequent offense.

Those fines jump to $5,000 if an emergency worker is injured, or $10,000 and possible criminal charges if the offense results in the death of an emergency worker.

“If there was young children standing on the side of the road, how fast would you drive by them?,” Hampton said. “So reduce your speed to something that’s safer.”

In 2015, Shelley Russell lost her son, Oklahoma Trooper Nicholas Dees, when a man who was texting and driving hit and killed him during a traffic stop.

“You end up killing someone and taking a life away from a mom,” Russell said. “It is the most painful thing I’ve ever been through.”

Russell hopes that these increased fines will further encourage people to pay more attention when driving pass essential workers like her late son.

“Taking care of Oklahoma, trying to make them safe,” Russell said. “He loved what he was doing. He died doing what he loved doing.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.