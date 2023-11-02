Salute Our Vets: United States Army Veteran Specialist Roger Scott

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In the month of November, News 12 is highlighting local Veterans across our area in Salute Our Vets sponsored by Texoma Dentures and Implants.

This week News 12 is spotlighting United States Army Veteran Specialist Roger Scott.

“I just really feel like I am honored to even be here today to be among all the Veterans that I’m gonna see, especially in November.” Scott

Born in 1955, Specialist Roger Scott grew up in Tushka, Oklahoma with eight siblings. He is a third generation Veteran in his family with his dad fighting in World War 2 in the Battle of the Burge, and his older three brothers also enlisting; he knows what the brotherhood is all about. Coming from a family of Veterans, Scott knew he wanted to enlist.

“I felt like I wanted to do something you know not only for the Choctaw people but for America itself because America is my home also and so I just felt that draw to be in the military,” Scott said.

In 1976 his graduating class went to Germany, but he was stationed in Panama with the United States Army.

“I said ‘wow Panama, I’ve never been to Panama before,’” Scott said.

Scott used his skills he’s always been interested in as a kid and was in the 52 Bravo company as an engineer.

“I felt like that was something I’ve always enjoyed doing is working with electrical parts, at home I would tear things down when I was a kids and just try to check and see how those things worked, the inner workings of all of that, and it was just an interest that I had,” Scott said. “Mostly I wanted to draw the different types of batteries that were out there and to see which was the most powerful one and so I was interested in mechanical drawing and try to draw all these electrical outlets ever since I was a kid. I grew up that way.”

After serving for three years, Scott returned home where he currently serves in the Choctaw Honor Guard.

“To me, I don’t care where it’s at, Veterans to me are brothers they sacrifice all they had, they could have died, many did die, those that come back it still wounded in here because something happened in war, something happened in battle, even in training, we just know that the reality of death is right there with you when you sign that paper to say you’re gonna give your life to Uncle Sam then you belong to him, you know that means that you may not come back and so for me Veterans, I just can’t say enough to honor them,” Scott said.

In the month of November, Scott said he’s looking forward to spending time with family, his Choctaw family and his Veteran family as a time to look back on some of his fondest memories.

“And so I just feel like there is nothing better for me to be honored about and to be with the Veterans and being a Veteran, that is for me the comradery of all of that you know it just touches my heart,” Scott said.

