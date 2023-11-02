Sherman man sentenced for drug charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is facing 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Larry Thorpe, 60, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute in March.

Narcotics officers with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office found more than four grams of methamphetamine, separated into baggies, along with digital scales, while carrying out a search warrant at Thorpe’s home.

Thorpe has served prison time for drugs in both Texas and Oklahoma, and he was on parole for another drug crime at the time of the arrest.

