Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman man sentenced for drug charges

Larry Thorpe, 60, is facing 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Larry Thorpe, 60, is facing 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is facing 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Larry Thorpe, 60, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute in March.

Narcotics officers with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office found more than four grams of methamphetamine, separated into baggies, along with digital scales, while carrying out a search warrant at Thorpe’s home.

Thorpe has served prison time for drugs in both Texas and Oklahoma, and he was on parole for another drug crime at the time of the arrest.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen...
Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold
Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of Sherman gas station
A Coalgate woman died after a crash at the intersection of US-69 and OK-131.
Woman dies in Atoka County crash
Timothy Nichols, 45, now has two different indictments against him for the death of his father.
Bonham man facing new indictment in father’s murder
A Stonewall man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Happyland in...
Man in critical condition after Pontotoc County crash

Latest News

Kameron Barrett was arrested in Bryan County Wednesday after Durant Police said they caught him...
Texas man arrested in Durant for marijuana trafficking
November is Native American Heritage Month and to kick it off, the Choctaw Nation holds their...
Choctaw Powwow kicks off Friday
You can view the exhibit till March 16.
New art exhibit at Choctaw Cultural Center
Within 20 minutes of opening, the Rangers championship gear was nearly sold out at Academy...
Texomans celebrate after Texas Rangers World Series win