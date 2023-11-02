Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texomans celebrate after Texas Rangers World Series win

Within 20 minutes of opening, the Rangers championship gear was nearly sold out at Academy...
Within 20 minutes of opening, the Rangers championship gear was nearly sold out at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Sherman.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma baseball fans are on cloud nine today after the Texas Rangers won their first-ever World Series on Thursday night.

“Me and all my friends have been waiting for this our entire lives, I literally have to pinch myself,” said John Gaylord, a Texas Rangers fan.

On Wednesday night the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in game five of the World Series, ending a fifty-year championship drought since the team moved to Arlington in 1972.

“We were at game six and the ALCS in 2010 when they first got the chance to go to the World Series,” said fans, Ben and Elizabeth Hansel.

Luckily, 2023 was the Ranger’s year.

“I still feel like I’m in a dream,” Gaylord said.

On Thursday morning, Texomans lined up outside of the Academy Sports and Outdoors in Sherman eager to get their hands on the Rangers championship merch.

Store employees said doors opened at 9 a.m. and within 20 minutes the merch was nearly sold out.

The Rangers captivated baseball fans everywhere, including here in Texoma, with dramatic comebacks and towering home runs all playoffs long.

“Everybody thinks this is a football country, but no, we’re Ranger country,” said fan, Chad Blankenship.

A championship some have waited a lifetime for.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen...
Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold
Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of Sherman gas station
A Coalgate woman died after a crash at the intersection of US-69 and OK-131.
Woman dies in Atoka County crash
Timothy Nichols, 45, now has two different indictments against him for the death of his father.
Bonham man facing new indictment in father’s murder
A Stonewall man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Happyland in...
Man in critical condition after Pontotoc County crash

Latest News

Meet this weeks local Veteran in Salute Our Vets sponsored by Texoma Dentures and Implants:...
Salute Our Vets: United States Army Veteran Specialist Roger Scott
Friends in the community are helping to raise funds for Ben Frye’s road to recovery.
12-year-old Pottsboro boy suffers severe eye injury in fishing accident
Friends in the community are helping to raise funds for Ben Frye’s road to recovery.
A 12-year-old boy suffered a severe eye injury in a fishing incident
Oklahoma’s ‘Move Over’ law requires drivers to slow down or switch lanes for emergency...
Oklahoma increases fines for ‘Move Over’ law violations