Texomans celebrate after Texas Rangers World Series win

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma baseball fans are on cloud nine today after the Texas Rangers won their first-ever World Series on Thursday night.

“Me and all my friends have been waiting for this our entire lives, I literally have to pinch myself,” said John Gaylord, a Texas Rangers fan.

On Wednesday night the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in game five of the World Series, ending a fifty-year championship drought since the team moved to Arlington in 1972.

“We were at game six and the ALCS in 2010 when they first got the chance to go to the World Series,” said fans, Ben and Elizabeth Hansel.

Luckily, 2023 was the Ranger’s year.

“I still feel like I’m in a dream,” Gaylord said.

On Thursday morning, Texomans lined up outside of the Academy Sports and Outdoors in Sherman eager to get their hands on the Rangers championship merch.

Store employees said doors opened at 9 a.m. and within 20 minutes the merch was nearly sold out.

The Rangers captivated baseball fans everywhere, including here in Texoma, with dramatic comebacks and towering home runs all playoffs long.

“Everybody thinks this is a football country, but no, we’re Ranger country,” said fan, Chad Blankenship.

A championship some have waited a lifetime for.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.