Toys for Tots kicks off 2023 campaign

(KXII) - Today marks the kickoff of the Marine’s Toys for Tots 2023 Holiday campaign, and once again, KXII is proudly partnering with chapters on both sides of the Red River.

This year marks the 76th year the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve has collected and distributed toys to disadvantaged children across the country.

Dozens of businesses around Texoma will serve as toy drop off locations, and our crews will soon be out collecting your donations until Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.