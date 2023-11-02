Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Toys for Tots kicks off 2023 campaign

Today marks the kickoff of the Marine's Toys for Tots 2023 Holiday campaign, and once again,...
Today marks the kickoff of the Marine's Toys for Tots 2023 Holiday campaign, and once again, KXII is proudly partnering with chapters on both sides of the Red River.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Today marks the kickoff of the Marine’s Toys for Tots 2023 Holiday campaign, and once again, KXII is proudly partnering with chapters on both sides of the Red River.

This year marks the 76th year the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve has collected and distributed toys to disadvantaged children across the country.

Dozens of businesses around Texoma will serve as toy drop off locations, and our crews will soon be out collecting your donations until Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has been released on what led to the pursuit that resulted in Zechariah...
New details on pursuit crash into Lake Murray
A family is in need of personal items after losing their home of 26 years in a fire
Whitewright family starts over after losing everything in a house fire
Daniel Chiniewicz, 37, was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.
Collinsville man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
A home in Van Alstyne is being considered a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Van Alstyne home
Luis Calvillo-Castro was arrested in Paris after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.
Man arrested in Paris road rage incident

Latest News

Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of gas station
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum has re-located and has five rooms filled with artifacts...
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum celebrates re-location
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum has re-located and has five rooms filled with artifacts...
The Van Alstyne Historical Museum celebrates re-location
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees