An annual holiday shopping event to support local businesses is planning to expand

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Stokes Shopping Extravaganza started years ago as a plan to promote businesses in the community.

“We’re going to run out of shopping bags pretty quick,” one of the organizers, Lisa Stokes, said after they handed out almost 450 bags the first 30 minutes of the event.

Organizers Leigh Ann Sims and Lisa Stokes said they are already planning to expand in 2024... “Every year it’s just more and more people, there’s more and more vendors, we have to expand next year, we’ll have to expand into another area of the Hilton,” said Stokes.

This year at the Hilton Garden Inn/Texoma Event Center, they had 85 vendors, 97 booths, and 1000 shopping bags ready to hand out. “Walking around and seeing our friends support our vendor friends, that has just been, you know, gives me goosebumps all over seeing the community come out and support the local vendors like this. That’s just the fun part,” said Sims.

From candles, to Christmas sweaters, and Christmas trees, they said the shopping extravaganza allows people to get their holiday shopping done early and in a neighborly fashion.

For many vendors, like Melissa Pocza, Karen Anderson, Alivia Stephens, Sandi Key, and Traci Norman, this was a big night.

The event happens on the first Thursday of November.

