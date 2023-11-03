A+ Athlete: Kadey Lee McKay, Caddo

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Kadey Lee McKay of Caddo High School.

Kadey is a member of national honors society, FCA and FCCLA. She’s ranked 6th in her class and has signed to play college softball with the Oklahoma Sooners. She is very involved in everything Caddo and oh yeah, she’s the homecoming queen too. Kadey says academics the key to future success.

“If you want a career in the future, you are going to have to learn about that and all the things that go with it,” McKay said. “I have been starting to really focus on my work the past couple of years, realizing that this is what I am going to have to do the last four chapters of my life, so I have focused up on it.

“Kadey has always had the goal to go to the next level,” English teacher Ashley Williams said. “She knew she was going to not only be the best she could be athletically, but academically as well.”

On the field, Kadey is one of the best softball players in the state. She has led the Lady Bruins to four state championships and has been named Prep Nation Player of the Year. She is a two-time Bryan County Conference MVP and is a multiple time All-State selection. Kadey is also is a star on the basketball court. She helped the Lady Bruins make it all the way to the state championship game a year ago. She has made it to several all-tournament teams, and is a key leader no matter which sport she is playing.

“She is always here. She always goes as hard as she can. She always tries to help others be better,” basketball coach Kolby Johnson said. “She is a great teammate and always brings up our level of play in whatever sport she is playing.”

“If you are on the field or the court, if you work hard, it will show in the future,” McKay said. “I carry that into the classroom as well. Working hard and acing those test when you want to, I feel like sports gives you a great path to succeed.”

And that’s why Kadey McKay is this week’s A+ Athlete.

