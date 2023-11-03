Texoma Local
Denison man dies in Oklahoma crash

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDMOND, Okla. (KXII) - A Denison man died in a three car collision in Edmond on Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of a flat bed tow truck was heading southbound on I-35 when he went through the cable barrier and struck two vehicles, including a pickup truck being driven by Stanley Linzy, 32, of Denison.

Linzy was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tow truck was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after being pinned for 20 minutes, and the other driver hit by the truck was treated and released from an Edmond hospital.

