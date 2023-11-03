Texoma Local
Denton man sentenced for sexual assault of a child

Kevin Lewis, 30, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for two counts of sexual assault of a child after making a plea deal with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denton man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for two counts of sexual assault of a child after making a plea deal with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Kevin Lewis, 30, admitted to sexually abusing a child.

He will serve both sentences concurrently, but, due to the aggravated nature of the crime, Lewis must serve at least 22 and a half years before he can be considered for parole.

Lewis must also register as a sex offender for life.

