Denton man sentenced for sexual assault of a child

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denton man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for two counts of sexual assault of a child after making a plea deal with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Kevin Lewis, 30, admitted to sexually abusing a child.

He will serve both sentences concurrently, but, due to the aggravated nature of the crime, Lewis must serve at least 22 and a half years before he can be considered for parole.

Lewis must also register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.